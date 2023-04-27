Norfolk police arrested a man Wednesday night after a purported assault.

At 8:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street and took an assault report from a woman, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The woman reported that the prior night, she and Jesse Batt, 22, of Norfolk had been in an argument that escalated to Batt physically assaulting her. The woman showed the officers her injuries and also reported that there was an infant present during the alleged assault.

Officers interviewed Batt about the incident and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

