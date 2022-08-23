MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to a probation term on Tuesday for his role in the improper disposal of a baby’s remains in April.
Tanner Barnhill, 22, was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to 9 months of probation for attempted concealing the death of another person, a crime that he pleaded no contest to on July 12. Barnhill had faced up to 6 months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office, represented on Tuesday by deputy county attorney Joe Hurd, agreed not to oppose a probation sentence for Barnhill as part of a plea bargain.
Barnhill was charged, and later convicted, for lending support in April to Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, Celeste Burgess, then 17, by providing transportation across multiple sites around the Norfolk area where the baby’s remains were buried, including twice on a property north of the city and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began an investigation into a report that Celeste Burgess, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home. It was alleged that Celeste and Jessica Burgess then enacted a plan to bury the child's body. After interviewing with police, the pair led a Norfolk detective to the location of the buried body north of Norfolk on April 29.
The death had initially been ruled a stillbirth by law enforcement, but police investigated the death further because Celeste Burgess purportedly said she had placed the baby’s body in a plastic bag after experiencing a miscarriage in the shower on April 22. Law enforcement wanted to rule out the possibility that the baby had been born but was later asphyxiated, said Norfolk police detective Ben McBride.
Social media messages between the Burgesses obtained by McBride through a search warrant indicate that a two-pill order designed to terminate Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy arrived on April 20.
Jessica Burgess, according to McBride’s testimony at a June 27 preliminary hearing for the elder Burgess, then instructed Celeste Burgess through electronic messages to take one pill designed to stop hormone functions, wait 24 hours, then take the other pill that would complete the cessation of the pregnancy.
A review of Jessica Burgess’ phone indicates that she allegedly purchased the pills on March 14 from a manufacturer in India.
McBride testified that the facilitation of the drugs was not instructed by a doctor and that a doctor was not present when Jessica Burgess gave Celeste Burgess the drugs. Nebraska law prohibits anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation. McBride said the girl was about 29 weeks’ pregnant when the pregnancy was purportedly terminated.
The baby’s body, according to police, was buried three separate times and burned after the second burial.
Jason Doele, Barnhill’s attorney, said Tuesday that part of prosecutors’ agreeing not to oppose probation for Barnhill was because the 22-year-old was cooperative with law enforcement and forthcoming from the onset of the investigation.
“Without his cooperation with law enforcement, (prosecutors) are not anywhere near where they are now with their two cases with the other two defendants,” Doele said.
Barnhill was never exposed to the remains, Doele said, and when the Burgesses reportedly suggested burning the body, Barnhill said doing so would be “wrong.”
Doele said Barnhill doesn’t pose any risk for future criminal behavior, and that a fine, which is what the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) report recommended, would be appropriate instead of probation.
“He acknowledges that what he did was wrong,” Doele said. “That’s why he pleaded at the arraignment stage. He wanted to address this head on.”
Taylor told Barnhill that she was surprised that the District 7 Probation Office recommended a fine, pointing to the PSI’s mentioning that Barnhill isn’t skilled in picking the right friends to associate himself with.
But the judge acknowledged that Barnhill told police “like it was” when confronted with the facts.
Taylor also ordered Barnhill to serve 40 hours of community service.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, had filed charges of prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person and false information against Jessica Burgess on June 1. Smith filed additional charges of performing an abortion at greater than 20 weeks and performing an abortion by an unlicensed physician, both felonies, on June 22.
District Judge Mark Johnson ruled on July 8 that the case against Jessica Burgess could continue after the judge found probable cause that she committed the three felonies for which she is charged. The 41-year-old faces up to 8 years’ imprisonment if she is convicted and is scheduled to appear in court next on Friday, Sept. 2.
Celeste Burgess, whose case was initially filed in juvenile court and later transferred to Madison County District Court, is charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person and false information. She faces up to 4 years’ imprisonment and is scheduled to appear in court before District Judge James Kube next on Monday, Aug. 29.