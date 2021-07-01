A Norfolk man involved in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Phyllis Hunhoff was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in federal court.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Ramon Simpson, 51, was sentenced in Omaha for kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Simpson to life imprisonment on each count. Simpson was convicted by a jury in March following a seven-day jury trial.
Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton, South Dakota, to her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota. Her regular practice was to call her mother upon returning to Yankton. On Nov. 4, 2018, at about 9:45 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s residence, alone, to drive home to Yankton. She did not call her mother as she did not make it home.
Having not heard from Hunhoff, Hunhoff’s mother began repeatedly calling her to determine her whereabouts, but every call went unanswered.
Simpson, Joseph James and other men were near Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving that night, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. James and Simpson encountered Hunhoff outside of the residence and got into her car with her inside. Simpson and James kidnapped Hunhoff and took Hunhoff and her vehicle to Norfolk, arriving at about 11 p.m.
When they arrived in Norfolk, James remained in the vehicle and Simpson exited the vehicle with James’ cellular phone, according to authorities. James then drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska, according to court records.
Simpson proceeded to delete communications and location data from James’ phone detailing their travels and activities, authorities said.
Video from a gas station on the Santee Reservation showed James driving Hunhoff’s vehicle and putting gasoline into her vehicle. Later, James returned in the same vehicle to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. Authorities said he then drove to an isolated location on the reservation where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder and kidnapping. James abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area, authorities said.
On Nov. 8, 2018, Hunhoff’s body was located inside of her vehicle on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. Hunhoff had been killed by strangulation and stab wounds, and her body and vehicle were set on fire.
Law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including surveillance footage of James at the gas station during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018. Santee police recovered the shirt James was wearing that day, authorities said, and Hunhoff’s DNA was on James’ shirt. James’ DNA was found on clothing Hunhoff was wearing when she died.
When contacted by the FBI, Simpson repeatedly lied about his and James’ whereabouts on Nov. 4 and 5, 2018, authorities said.
James pleaded guilty to murder in Indian country on Feb. 5, 2020, and on July 15, 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Judge Buescher noted during the sentencing that the evidence and testimony in this case “will remain with us for the rest of our lives and will remain with the 12 jurors.”
Buescher also noted that on the day of sentencing he wanted to remember Hunhoff, saying “she didn’t deserve what happened to her… the end that she came to is tragic.”
“Phyllis Hunhoff was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was active in her faith and volunteered in her community,” Sharp said Wednesday. “Her death was a tremendous loss to her family and her community. We hope today’s sentence brings some small bit of closure to the Hunhoff family knowing that Joseph James and Ramon Simpson will spend the rest of their lives in prison and not be in a position to harm anyone again.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jody Mullis and Sean Lynch.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Norfolk Police Division, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska state fire marshal and the Lincoln Police Department.