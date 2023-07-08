OMAHA — A Norfolk man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Roberto Nava, 49, to 120 months in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Nava will begin a five-year term of supervised release. He also will forfeit $42,000 in drug proceeds to the United States.

In August 2021, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents became aware that Nava was distributing methamphetamine in the Norfolk area, according to the release.

Utilizing a confidential source, agents made arrangements to purchase methamphetamine on two occasions.

On each buy, Nava arrived and delivered methamphetamine. On Aug. 24, 2021, Nava delivered 1 pound of methamphetamine and on Sept. 23, 2021, he delivered 2 pounds of methamphetamine

Following the controlled buy on Sept. 23, 2021, agents then executed a search warrant on Nava’s residence. As a result, agents recovered an additional half pound of methamphetamine and $42,000 in drug proceeds.

A forensic laboratory analysis confirmed the methamphetamine as 95% pure.

This case was investigated by the DEA.

