A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to felony charges of possessing more than a pound of marijuana.
After pleading guilty Monday in Lincoln County District Court in North Platte, Gregory J. Preister, 38, of Norfolk and Jasper D. Day, 37, of Omaha are scheduled to be sentenced Sept 14.
Four pounds of marijuana, 3½ pounds of THC wax, two THC vape pens, a dab pen with THC wax and a glass jar with THC wax were found during a Feb. 12 traffic stop of the men’s Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 80.
In other cases in district court, a 33-year-old Cozad man pleaded not guilty Monday to five felony charges involving a stolen vehicle and ensuing pursuit in May in which speeds reached more than 100 mph.
Shawn Grizzle was arraigned on charges of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving — second offense, driving during license revocation and being a habitual criminal.