Deputies of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 500 block of West Eisenhower Avenue, north of Norfolk, early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Todd Volk said the call came at 3:55 a.m. about a man who had been assaulted and had sustained a large cut to his neck.
Upon the initial investigation, deputies learned that there had been a party at this location and a fight had broken out. During the fight, the victim had his neck cut by another man who had fled the scene, the sheriff said.
The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Volk said.
The suspect was identified as Jay L. Aldag of Norfolk. Aldag was located in Norfolk and, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Division, county deputies were able to take him into custody.
Aldag was then transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was charged with the following offenses: assault in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 500 block of West Eisenhower Avenue, north of Norfolk, early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Todd Volk said the call came at 3:55 a.m. in regards to a man that had been assaulted and had sustained a large cut to his neck.
Upon the initial investigation, deputies learned that there had been a party at the location and a fight had broken out. During the fight, the victim had his neck cut by another man who had fled the scene, the sheriff said.
The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Volk said.
The suspect was identified as Jay L. Aldag, age not immediately available, Norfolk. Aldag was located in Norfolk and with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Division, and Madison County deputies were able to take him into custody.
Aldag was then transported to the Madison County Jail where he was charged with the following offenses: assault in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.