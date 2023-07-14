Norfolk police arrested a man on Thursday who recently got out of jail and is on probation for assault-related charges.
At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of South Fourth Street for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller had allegedly located drugs in a room that Tyler Brandt, 25, of Norfolk had been staying in, and the two started to argue. Brandt left the area before officers arrived.
While having contact with the caller, officers recovered two baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a handgun all belonging to Brandt, Bauer said. Because of prior convictions, Brandt is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Brandt was arrested on Thursday at the probation office in Norfolk. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
In February, Brandt was sentenced in Madison County District Court to 6 months in jail and 24 months of probation for third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace. He was released from jail on May 14.