Norfolk police arrested a man on Thursday who recently got out of jail and is on probation for assault-related charges.

At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of South Fourth Street for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller had allegedly located drugs in a room that Tyler Brandt, 25, of Norfolk had been staying in, and the two started to argue. Brandt left the area before officers arrived.

While having contact with the caller, officers recovered two baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a handgun all belonging to Brandt, Bauer said. Because of prior convictions, Brandt is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Brandt was arrested on Thursday at the probation office in Norfolk. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

In February, Brandt was sentenced in Madison County District Court to 6 months in jail and 24 months of probation for third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace. He was released from jail on May 14.

Tags

In other news

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.

'No red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

'No red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine’s energy minister said Monday.

Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons

Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian civilians woke long before dawn in the bitter cold, lined up for the single toilet and were loaded at gunpoint into the livestock trailer. They spent the next 12 hours or more digging trenches on the front lines for Russian soldiers.

Notes from the City of Norfolk

Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

Flooded New England communities shift to recovery

Flooded New England communities shift to recovery

ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Floodwaters receded in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days, enabling people to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris.