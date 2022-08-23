A Norfolk man was killed as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Butler County over the weekend.
Services for 75-year-old Allen Jessen of Norfolk, who died as the result of an accident near Dwight on Sunday, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
According to the Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion, a call was received at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday about a two-vehicle accident that had occurred at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66.
Through an investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the first vehicle was westbound on Highway 66 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. The second vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and collided with the first vehicle, Dion said.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the first vehicle was treated at the scene and later airlifted to a Lincoln hospital. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to the Butler County Health Care Center in David City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.
The accident remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. Rescue agencies who responded to the scene include the volunteer fire departments from David City, Brainard and Dwight.