A one-vehicle accident east of Norfolk Thursday night resulted in the death of a Norfolk man.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 275 about 3 miles east of Norfolk, Sheriff Mike Unger said.
Unger said that Merl Thelen, 71 was driving a car westbound on Highway 275 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and went down a steep embankment. The vehicle rolled and became airborne before landing across a creek about 300 feet off the highway, Unger said.
Thelen was extricated from the wreckage by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and was taken to Faith Regional Health Services, where he was pronounced deceased. Emergency personnel had been preparing to have Thelen transported to a different hospital by medical helicopter.
A seat belt was not in use and the vehicle was considered a total loss, Unger said. In addition to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Emergency Management.
Story updated at 6:45 a.m. on March 18
Original story posted at 8:34 p.m. on March 17
