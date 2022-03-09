A Norfolk man was identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder, South Dakota, on Friday night.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on Interstate 90 near Box Elder — which is about 10 miles east of Rapid City — when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled and came to rest in the left westbound lane. It was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.
Dennis Jones of Norfolk, the 69-year-old driver of the GMC Acadia, was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital. The two other people were not injured.
Charges are pending against Peter Lyon of Edmonds, Washington, the 51-year-old driver of the Toyota Tacoma. Seatbelt use by all three people involved is under investigation.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.