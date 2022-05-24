One man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that began near Stanton and ended in northeast Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:13 p.m., a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup was initially seen spinning cookies in a private lot and driving recklessly near grain bins in Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
A Stanton County deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup. The vehicle headed westbound on Highway 24 and was eventually clocked at about 100 mph, Unger said.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Division and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all were notified that a pursuit was taking place.
The Norfolk Police Division deployed spike strips at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 24. The driver hit the spikes and continued northbound on Victory Road with three deflated tires. Efforts were made to stop the driver from getting farther into Norfolk.
The driver continued on Victory Road and turned west on Benjamin Avenue. He allegedly attempted to ram into multiple law enforce enforcement vehicles.
At one point, the suspect grabbed a hammer and broke his windshield and the driver side window. The driver raised the hammer out the driver-side window and was yelling at law enforcement.
Once the suspect was on Benjamin Avenue, Unger directed a deputy to execute a tactical vehicle intervention. The intervention was successful and the vehicle came to rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of East Benjamin Avenue, directly in front of Northeast Community College.
The pursuit ended at about 2:35 p.m. in Norfolk on Benjamin Avenue near Northeast Community College.
“We believe it was in the public’s interest to keep the suspect from getting any farther into Norfolk,” Unger said, “so that’s why I directed the tactical intervention.”
At least 10 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. The subject was medically cleared, and while sitting with Stanton County deputies, the man could be heard screaming at law enforcement and paramedics. A short time later, he was placed into a Stanton County patrol vehicle.
Unger said the man is from Norfolk and his name will be released later. He will be charged with several traffic offenses, including felony flight to avoid arrest.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, he said.
The pickup sustained significant damage, which was caused by the suspect, Unger said. A Stanton County patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.
The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was going to be transported to the Madison County Jail.
Unger said there has been a rash of stolen vehicles in Colfax County. Initially, it was thought the pursuit might be related to the Colfax County thefts, but it isn’t, the sheriff said.