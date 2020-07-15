OMAHA — A Norfolk man was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County Wednesday in federal court.
Joseph James, 49, was sentenced for the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff of Yankton, South Dakota, in November 2018 on the Santee Sioux reservation in Nebraska, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly in a press release.
Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton to her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota. Her regular practice was to call her mother upon returning to Yankton, Kelly said.
On the evening of Nov. 4, 2018, Hunhoff left her mother’s residence alone, to drive home to Yankton. She did not call her mother as she did not make it home. Having not heard from her daughter, her mother began repeatedly calling her phone to determine her whereabouts. All calls were unanswered, Kelly said.
James and other men were near Phyllis Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving. James and another man encountered Phyllis Hunhoff outside of the residence and got into her car with her inside. James, Hunhoff and another man traveled to Norfolk. When they arrived, the other man left the vehicle. James drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Kelly said.
Sometime early in the morning on Nov. 5, 2018, James killed Hunhoff while on the reservation. He stabbed her with a knife and strangled her. She died in her vehicle as a result of the bleeding and strangulation, Kelly said.
James drove Hunhoff’s vehicle to a gas station on the reservation. Video from the gas station showed James putting gasoline into her vehicle and driving away. Later, James returned in the same vehicle to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. James put the bottle containing the gasoline into the vehicle. He drove to a wooded location on the where he set Hunhoff’s body and vehicle on fire to conceal evidence of the murder. He abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area, Kelly said.
Law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including surveillance footage from the gas station. Santee Police recovered the shirt James was wearing when he killed Phyllis Hunhoff. Her DNA was on James’ shirt. James’s DNA was on clothing Phyllis Hunhoff was wearing when he killed her, Kelly said.
“This was a brutal, horrific, and senseless murder and we hope that today’s life sentence brings some small comfort for the family,” Kelly said.
As part of a plea agreement, James waived his right to appeal, to seek a pardon, or seek a commutation.
“Your conduct has taken a life and altered the lives of others,” Judge Brian C. Buescher told James before imposing a life sentence. “I hope you remember the pain you caused for everyday of your sentence which will be for the rest of your life.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department (South Dakota), Norfolk Police Department, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and the Lincoln Police Department, Kelly said.
“The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Knox County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol partnered with FBI Omaha to investigate the brutal murder of Phyllis Hunhoff,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson. “Those efforts brought us to Joseph James’s life sentence today. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement and Native American partners and to fight crime on tribal land.”