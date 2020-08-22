MADISON — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Madison County District Court on Friday morning.
Dallas Rhinehart, 51, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and failure to appear.
Normally, sentencing takes place later, after pre-sentence investigation can be completed. Rhinehart said he wished to forgo this, so he could begin his sentence and move forward.
“He’s ready to get this case concluded,” said Madison County Deputy Public Defender Chelsey Hartner, Rhinehart’s attorney.
The attempted possession of a firearm charge comes from an incident in which law enforcement found a gun in his vehicle. Law enforcement officers were looking for Rhinehart, who had a warrant out against him for a misdemeanor at the time. When he was taken into custody, officers saw the firearm, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy county attorney.
The weapon did not belong to Rhinehart, Hartner said, and a friend who borrowed the vehicle confirmed he left it in the vehicle.
The second charge was added after Rhinehart didn’t appear for a hearing.
Kiernan said Rhinehart’s criminal history was against him.
“The defendant has a pretty extensive criminal history,” he said. “I think the state’s recommendation in these cases is more than fair.”
As part of a plea agreement, the county attorney’s office recommended 20 to 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the first offense and an additional six months for the second.
Before sentencing, District Judge Mark Johnson asked Rhinehart if there was anything he’d like to say.
“I would really like to be a success story someday,” he said. “My behavior is not acceptable, and I apologize. I’m learning, I learn slow, though.”
Johnson followed the recommendation in the plea agreement and sentenced Rhinehart to 26 to 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days previously served, and court costs.