A Norfolk man who was found with nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs in 2021 will spend close to a decade in prison.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Torey Benson, 41, of Norfolk was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter on Monday to 114 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Benson will begin a four-year term of supervised release once he is out of prison, according to a press release.
On Nov. 27, 2021, law enforcement authorities conducted a traffic stop against Benson in Butler County. During the traffic stop, officers searched Benson’s vehicle and person and found just under 5 pounds of meth, five tabs of LSD and 3 grams of marijuana. Officers also found drug packaging materials, according to the release. Benson admitted to receiving the meth and having intentions to sell it to others.
This case was investigated by Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.