A Norfolk man who was found with nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs in 2021 will spend close to a decade in prison.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Torey Benson, 41, of Norfolk was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter on Monday to 114 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Benson will begin a four-year term of supervised release once he is out of prison, according to a press release.

On Nov. 27, 2021, law enforcement authorities conducted a traffic stop against Benson in Butler County. During the traffic stop, officers searched Benson’s vehicle and person and found just under 5 pounds of meth, five tabs of LSD and 3 grams of marijuana. Officers also found drug packaging materials, according to the release. Benson admitted to receiving the meth and having intentions to sell it to others.

This case was investigated by Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tags

In other news

Police division to purchase three cruisers

Police division to purchase three cruisers

During last week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the Norfolk Police Division received authorization to purchase three new service vehicles for the department. The purchase of the vehicles will total $131,538.

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country's economic crisis.

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine's allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires.