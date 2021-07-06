A Norfolk man is suspected of injuring a woman during a physical altercation Monday afternoon.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Westridge Drive for a disturbance between a male and female.
When officers arrived, they could hear a male yelling from inside the residence. Officers knocked and a male, who was identified as 49-year-old Abraham Montalvo of Norfolk, came to the door. An adult female and several children also were present, Bauer said.
During the investigation, it was learned that Montalvo had been drinking and that he and the female began to argue, Bauer said. During the argument, the female attempted to leave, but Montalvo allegedly took her keys and purse and prevented her from leaving, Bauer said.
A physical altercation also allegedly occurred in which Montalvo pushed the female down and caused injuries to the left side of her face and chin. Officers also interviewed witnesses at the scene who saw and heard what happened, Bauer said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Montalvo was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to Madison County Jail.