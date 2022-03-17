A Norfolk man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident east of Norfolk on Thursday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that a 70-year-old man was driving westbound on a rural roadway between South Eastwood Street and 560th Avenue in western Stanton County around 8 p.m.
The man is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll down a hill before coming to rest several yards north of the road, Unger said.
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office and Norfolk Fire and Rescue both responded to the scene, and Unger said a medical helicopter would be transporting him to a hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Unger said.
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.