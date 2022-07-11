A man who is wanted on warrants out of California was arrested by Norfolk police on Friday.
At 10:52 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired license plates, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Angel Ibarez of Norfolk.
A check of Ibarez’s license showed two extraditable arrest warrants from California. The two warrants were for carrying a loaded weapon while on probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ibarez then was placed under arrest for the warrants and was transported to the city jail.
Officers conducted an inventory of Ibarez's vehicle before it was towed, Bauer said. During the course of the inventory, a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located inside the center console. In between the driver's seat and center console, a knife with a blade about 10 inches long also was allegedly located.
Ibarez also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.