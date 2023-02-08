Norfolk police arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of driving drunk with a revoked license.
At 6:32 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Bradley Miller, 36, of Norfolk.
A check of Miller’s license showed that it was under revocation, and Miller was taken into custody. Once at the city jail, Bauer said, Miller was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test. The maneuvers indicated impairment, according to police.
Miller then was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.