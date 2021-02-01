A Norfolk man was arrested in connection with sexual assault and strangulation on Sunday.

Norfolk police took a report from an adult woman at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told police that 42-year-old Eric Blomquist, of Norfolk, sexually assaulted her on Friday and injured her during the assault, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

The victim said Blomquist placed his hand over her throat and squeezed, making it hard for her to breathe during the assault. A medical examination confirmed her injuries, Bauer said.

Police interviewed potential witnesses, who confirmed parts of the victim’s statements, Bauer said.

Police interviewed Blomquist at the end of the investigation, Bauer said. Afterward, he was arrested in connection with sexual assault and first-degree strangulation, and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

