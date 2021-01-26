One person suspected to have been involved in a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of Park Avenue has been arrested. 

On Monday, Marquis Granville, 23, of Norfolk was arrested in connection with the shooting, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Granville was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

He is being housed at the Madison County Jail, Bauer said, and the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.

Tags

In other news

+2
Storm blankets Midwest with heavy snow, travel disruptions

Storm blankets Midwest with heavy snow, travel disruptions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of Nebraska and Iowa, disrupting traffic and shuttering some schools, while blanketing other parts of the middle of the country with snow that continued to fall Tuesday.

North Central has slight rise in cases

North Central has slight rise in cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it was been made aware of 50 new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county district since the last reporting on Thursday.

Rollover reported east of Norfolk

Rollover reported east of Norfolk

STANTON — Two people were transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries on Monday afternoon following an accident on Highway 275, about 13 miles east of Norfolk.

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Washington state the day before, leaving at least two people injured.