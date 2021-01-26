One person suspected to have been involved in a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of Park Avenue has been arrested.
On Monday, Marquis Granville, 23, of Norfolk was arrested in connection with the shooting, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Granville was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
He is being housed at the Madison County Jail, Bauer said, and the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.