Norfolk police arrested a man Monday night who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs for a fourth time.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of West Pasewalk Avenue. The reporting party stated that a vehicle had went into the ditch, struck a fire hydrant and fled the scene.
After the caller provided a description of the vehicle, Bauer said, responding police units located the vehicle in the 900 block of North 25th Street, driving northbound in the center, left turn lane.
An officer was driving southbound and the suspect’s car was drifting into the southbound traffic lane. The officer had to pull onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a head-on accident, Bauer said.
The officer was then able to perform a traffic stop and approached the driver, who was identified as 40-year-old Justin Zohner of Norfolk. The officer also found a passenger in the vehicle. After speaking to spoke to both occupants, a can of compressed air was recovered from Zohner.
It was determined by police that Zohner allegedly inhaled the compressed air shortly before driving, causing his impaired driving ability. Zohner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs — fourth offense, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.