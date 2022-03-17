A Norfolk man was taken into custody on Wednesday after police apparently found another man with multiple facial injuries.
At 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Norfolk police were called to the 300 block of North 12th Street in response to an apparent physical altercation between two men, Capt. Michael Bauer said. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street bleeding and with facial injuries. Bauer said the man sustained a broken nose and several broken teeth.
Norfolk Rescue was called to the scene, but the victim refused transport to the hospital. He was later transported to the emergency room by a friend, Bauer said. The second man had left the area, but witnesses identified him as 21-year-old Terron Nelson of Norfolk. Witnesses said Nelson had assaulted the other man, according to police.
Officers located Nelson in the 900 block of South Third Street and spoke to him about the incident. He then was placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree assault. Nelson was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court records obtained by the Daily News, Nelson also is charged with third-degree assault in connection with a fight that broke out at a Norfolk house party on Dec. 25. One man has been convicted of first-degree assault as a result of the fight, and another is charged with first-degree assault.