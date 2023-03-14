A Norfolk man is facing a list of felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk late Monday.

At 11:57 p.m., Norfolk police conducted a traffic stop on a car that was speeding in the 1000 block of Riverside Boulevard, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Robert Baker, 44, of Norfolk.

The officer observed an ignition interlock device inside the vehicle that was not in operation, Bauer said. Baker then was taken into custody on suspicion of driving without an interlock device, as he is required to use the device as a result of previous DUI convictions.

In a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered alcohol bottles from under the seat. Once at the city jail, police could smell alcohol coming from Baker, Bauer said. He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a chemical test of his breath but reportedly refused.

Baker was then additionally arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense DUI, driving during revocation, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical breath test. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

