A Norfolk man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attempted to kill his girlfriend.

At 10:41 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. The man who called police apparently said that he had kicked in a window.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was located on the front porch of a residence nearby. He was identified as 36-year-old Wayne Hackel of Norfolk. Hackel allegedly made statements about attempting to kill his girlfriend, Reiman said. While officers were at the scene, a woman showed up at the police station and said she had been able to escape Hackel.

The woman said Hackel broke into her house through a window and assaulted and strangled her. The woman alleged that she couldn't breathe and that Hackel had a pair of scissors and said he was going to kill her.

Reiman said Hackel made statements to the police about his intent to kill the victim. Hackel was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, strangulation, terroristic threats, burglary, domestic assault and criminal mischief.

He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

