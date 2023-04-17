Norfolk police arrested a man late Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman because he thought she was gone for too long.
At 10:13 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street for a domestic disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller reported that a man had assaulted a woman and that two children were present.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she had been gone for several hours and that when she returned, Yordanky Ramirez Tellez, 36, of Norfolk, was upset with her for being gone that long. Ramirez Tellez, the woman alleged, placed his hands around her neck and began to squeeze, causing her to not be able to breathe for a brief period.
Ramirez Tellez also allegedly pushed the woman to the ground. The purported victim got up from the floor and attempted to leave, Bauer said, but Ramirez Tellez then pulled her hair from behind, covered her mouth with his hand to keep her from yelling and pulled her back into the residence. The woman was able to send a text message to a family member who contacted the police.
Officers also questioned Ramirez Tellez about the incident, Bauer said. At the conclusion of the investigation, Ramirez Tellez was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.