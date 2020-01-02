Norfolk police officers arrested a man Wednesday in relation to possession of methamphetamine.
An officer responded to a report Wednesday morning that a vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent. The owner provided a description of the vehicle to the officers, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division in a press release.
Later that morning, the officer spotted the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Anthony Fuerhoff, 37, of Norfolk. Fuerhoff’s license was under suspension, and he was taken into custody.
A search found that Fuerhoff was in possession of a used syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Fuerhoff was arrested in relation to unauthorized use a vehicle, driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine.
He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.