A Norfolk man picked up his fourth charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers conducted the stop at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday after observing a vehicle weaving and crossing the center dividing line several times.
During the stop, the officer could smell alcohol coming from the driver, who was identified as Robert G. Key III, 34, of Norfolk, Bauer said. Key was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers, but the result of the maneuvers showed impairment, Bauer said.
Key was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and driving during suspension. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.