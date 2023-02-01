The Beemer Police Department arrested a Norfolk man on Sunday during a traffic stop.
About 9:30 p.m., the Beemer Police Department observed a vehicle with expired plates on a residential street in Beemer, said Beemer Police Chief Jeremy Goeken.
After further investigation, a large quantity of narcotics was allegedly located and seized from the vehicle. Numerous items for packaging and weighing narcotics also were located, Goeken said, as well as digital evidence of regular financial transactions.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Daniel J. Cargill of Norfolk.
Cargill was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid registration.
He was transported to the Thurston County Jail by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office and housed pending the posting of a bond.