A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges after reportedly resisting police when he was found passed out behind the wheel early Thursday morning.
Norfolk Police were called to the 2500 block of Norfolk Avenue around 4:40 a.m. for a car that was stopped in the eastbound lanes with no headlights or hazard flashers on, according to a media release.
When officers arrived, they found the car running with the headlights on, and the driver passed out behind the wheel, police said. Officers were able to wake up the driver and he was identified as Julio W. Monterroso Perez, 38, Norfolk.
While speaking to him, the officer reported that he could see a glass pipe with white and burnt residue inside of it sitting between his legs.
Monterroso was asked to step out of the vehicle several times but refused. The officer then opened the car door and took hold of his wrist. When Monterroso resisted the arrest and began to struggle with the officer, he accidentally shifted the vehicle into drive and it started to move down the road.
Another officer was able to get the car stopped and shifted back into park, police said.
Officers tested the residue taken from the pipe, which was broken during the struggle, and it reportedly was positive for methamphetamine. Monterroso also refused to provide a urine sample for a chemical drug test, police said.
Monterroso was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, tampering with physical evidence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.