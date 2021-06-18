STANTON — A Norfolk man was arrested in Stanton County on Thursday night for alleged drug and weapons offenses.
Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle parked improperly on a county road, just east of Norfolk about 10 p.m. Thursday. During contact, a man was found in possession of nearly a half pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that included packaging material and a scale, he said.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Zavala of Norfolk. Zavala also was found in possession of a concealed weapon in a nylon bag, Unger said.
Zavala was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zavala was jailed on the felony charges pending the setting of a bond. A female passenger, Kathryn Colina-Naranjo, 21, Madison, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.