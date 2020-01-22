A welfare check ended in a Norfolk man’s arrest in relation to third-degree domestic assault Tuesday night.
Norfolk police officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th Street for a welfare check after a woman’s family members reported they were concerned that the woman’s ex-husband was in the apartment and that she might be in danger, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they made contact with the woman and noticed her arms were bruised, Bauer said.
Officers also spoke to a male at the residence, Rael Carlos Diaz Estrada Palma, 37, of Norfolk. After interviewing both parties, officers learned there was an argument the night before, and Diaz had grabbed the woman by the arms, causing the bruising. Officers also confirmed there was an active protection order against Diaz and that the woman was the protected party, Bauer said.
Diaz was arrested in connection with third-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.