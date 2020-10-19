Norfolk police arrested a man in connection with multiple charges Saturday morning.
An officer saw a vehicle in the 1100 block of Pasewalk Avenue. The officer knew the vehicle’s registered owner had a warrant out for his arrest, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The officers followed the vehicle to a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street and made contact with the driver, who was not the vehicle’s owner. The officers saw two open cans of Budweiser in the center console, Bauer said.
The driver identified himself verbally, but the officer suspected that he had provided a false name. The driver admitted he was really 20-year-old Rashid Perry of Norfolk, Bauer said.
A check of Perry’s license showed it was revoked, Bauer said.
The officer handcuffed Perry, but Perry began resisting and refused to sit in the police cruiser. Eventually, Perry cooperated, Bauer said.
The officer had smelled alcohol on Perry’s breath. Perry refused to perform sobriety maneuvers at the jail, but a breath test showed he was above the legal limit to drive, Bauer said.
Perry was arrested in connection with false reporting, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving during revocation, Bauer said.