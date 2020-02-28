Robert Brown, 59, of Norfolk, was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with first-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
Brown’s arrest in Norfolk follows an investigation that began in January, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, in a press release.
The State Patrol’s investigation began with a report of a sexual assault against a minor, Thomas said.
Brown is also awaiting sentencing on a conviction of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Madison County, according to court records.