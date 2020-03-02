Miguel Sixtos of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — third offense, carrying a concealed weapon and several other charges early Sunday morning.
At a traffic stop, Sixtos, 26, was identified and found to be impaired. It was also discovered that his license was revoked, said Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division in a press release.
Sixtos was arrested and during a search of his vehicle, a handgun was found hidden behind the stereo. The gun’s serial number had been ground off, Reiman said.
Marijuana was also found, Reiman said.
Sixtos was arrested in relation to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana and refusal to submit to a chemical test, Reiman said.
Sixtos was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.