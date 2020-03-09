A Norfolk man was arrested Friday afternoon in relation to possession of cocaine, marijuana and child neglect.
On Thursday afternoon, an officer of the Norfolk Police Division had contact with a driver he recognized as Martrail Edwards, 19, on the 700 block of South Fifth Street, said Captain Michael Bauer in a press release.
During the contact with Edwards, the officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found several bags of marijuana, a scale and a small baggie of white powdery substances that tested positive for cocaine, Bauer said.
A child and another man were also in the vehicle, Bauer said.
Edwards was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and child neglect, Bauer said.
Edwards was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.