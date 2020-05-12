A Norfolk man was arrested Monday night after police found fake identification cards in his possession.
Norfolk police officers arrived on the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 7 p.m. Monday for a reported assault. While investigating, an officer spoke to the suspect, who was identified as Domingo Tzquin Tzic, 29, of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The officer saw two identification cards on an end table. One was Guatemalan with Tzic’s photo and name and the other was a Kansas ID with Tzic’s photo but a false name, Bauer said.
Tzic was questioned about the IDs before being arrested in connection with possession of fraudulent identification. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.