A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night in connection with driving while intoxicated.
James Wimsatt, 62, was stopped while driving west on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk after he was clocked speeding, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
He failed to come to a stop on East Omaha Avenue before finally being stopped on South Chestnut Street, Unger said.
He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated — third offense and speeding, Unger said.
Wimsatt was release from custody after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court in July, Unger said.