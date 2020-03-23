A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to third-degree domestic assault early Monday morning.
Norfolk police officers responded to a reported disturbance at an apartment in the 900 block of South Fourth Street. A third-party caller reported that Marsean Edwards, 20, had shown up and was “going crazy,” said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
At the apartment, officers made contact with a female resident who said she and Edwards had a child together. She told police that Edwards had assaulted her, and she had injuries consistent with assault, which a witness also confirmed, Bauer said.
Edwards was arrested in connection with third-degree domestic assault and taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.