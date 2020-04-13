Arrest action NDN
A man was arrested in connection with possession of cocaine on Sunday.

Norfolk police officers arrived in the 1800 block of Parker Circle in response to a loud disturbance Sunday, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

On arrival, a shirtless man pushed through a group of people outside, then ran back inside the apartments. The man was yelling and appeared to be agitated and intoxicated, Bauer said.

The man gave officers a false name but was later identified as Festus Parry, 23, homeless, Bauer said.

Parry continued to cause a disturbance while the officers were present and was arrested, Bauer said.

In a search, officers found four capsule pills on Parry. The powder inside the pills tested positive for cocaine, Bauer said.

Parry was arrested in relation to possession of cocaine, criminal impersonation and disturbing the peace. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

