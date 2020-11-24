Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue for a welfare check at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Mike Bauer.

The reporter had gotten a picture from the victim that showed an injury to her face, Bauer said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, an 18-year-old woman, had a facial injury from an assault by 24-year-old Gabriel Casimiro Garcia, Norfolk, Bauer said.

The victim said she and Casimiro Garcia were in an argument earlier that escalated when he struck her, Bauer said.

An officer also questioned Casimiro Garcia about the incident, as well as a witness, Bauer said.

After the investigation, Casimiro Garcia was arrested in connection with third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, Bauer said.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

