Stanton County Courthouse NDN

STANTON — A Norfolk man was arrested for methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Stanton County.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Pilger about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

During the contact, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcoholic liquor and was placed under arrest for DWI. Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, Norfolk, was further found to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.

Gonzalez reportedly refused a chemical breath test and also was charged with refusal to submit (DWI). He remains in custody pending the setting of a cash bond on the felony drug charge.

Tags

In other news

Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Dems

Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the U.N. summit.

Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

ATLANTA (AP) — A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year — a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts.

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs.

Biden's Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

Biden's Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Sitting face to face across a desk, President Joe Biden and Pope Francis engaged in extended talks on climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic Friday as the world's two most prominent Roman Catholics ran overtime in highly personal discussions that also touche…