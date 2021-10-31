STANTON — A Norfolk man was arrested for methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Pilger about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
During the contact, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcoholic liquor and was placed under arrest for DWI. Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, Norfolk, was further found to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
Gonzalez reportedly refused a chemical breath test and also was charged with refusal to submit (DWI). He remains in custody pending the setting of a cash bond on the felony drug charge.