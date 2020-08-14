A vehicle was stolen Wednesday after the owner tried to give a man a ride home.
The Norfolk Police took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday. The reporting party said he had provided 26-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk a ride. The vehicle’s owner stopped at a residence and got out of the vehicle. At that point, Andrews slid into the driver’s seat and began to drive away, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
The owner tried to hold onto the driver side window, in an attempt to stop Andrews from driving away, but was unable stop him, Bauer said.
The vehicle was found later on Thursday northwest of Columbus. Andrews was found and arrested in connection with theft. He was transported to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.