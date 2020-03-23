Arrest action NDN
A traffic stop by a Norfolk police officer led to an arrest early Sunday morning.

Dakota Allen, 24, of Norfolk was stopped for speeding and striking the curb with his passenger tires, police said. During the stop, the officer could smell alcohol and saw an open beer container in the center console, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

Allen was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers and submit to a breath test. The results showed he was impaired, Bauer said.

While the officer was arresting Allen, he found THC wax and a single Xanax pill. Allen did not have prescription for the pill, Bauer said.

Allen was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

