A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with possession of methamphetamine and theft.
Norfolk Police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in 400 block of Omaha Ave. The owner said the vehilce had been stolen within the last 12 hours, said Captain Michael Bauer.
Shortly after 8 a.m., officers found the vehicle parked in the 500 block of N. 13th Street. Officers saw a partially opened garage door nearby with a man hiding inside. The officers ordered the man to come out of the garage and, after about five minutes, he crawled out under the garage door, Bauer said.
The man was identified as John Dieter, 29. The garage was rented by a woman living in the 1200 block of Verges Avenue. When officers contacted her she said she did not know Dieter and no one should be in the garage, Bauer said.
Officers searched the garage and a found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine and Dieter’s backpack, which had items in it that were taken from the garage, Bauer said.
Dieter was arrested in relation to possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.