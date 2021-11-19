A Norfolk man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after allegedly leaving the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident in southern Norfolk.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to an injury accident in the 800 block of Glenwood Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 2010 Dodge Journey resting on its top.
The female occupant of the Journey had exited the vehicle by the time officers arrived and was treated by fire and rescue personnel, Bauer said. The woman then was transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Officers learned that the Journey was southbound on Glenwood Boulevard and was struck by a car that came out of the alley from the west, without stopping, according to Bauer. After the collision, the second vehicle allegedly left the area.
Based on debris at the scene, officers determined that the other vehicle involved was a green Pontiac. Upon observing the area, Bauer said, officers located a green Pontiac abandoned in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
A witness in the area saw the car get abandoned and provided a detailed description of the male driver, Bauer said. The registered owner of the vehicle had loaned the car to a neighbor and, in speaking with this neighbor, officers learned that car had been loaned again to one of the neighbor’s friends, who was identified as 41-year-old Efren Ignacio-Casmiro of Norfolk.
Officers spoke to Ignacio-Casmiro, whom Bauer said was cooperative and honest about the accident. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of failing to stop and render aid at an accident. He also was cited for suspected driving during revocation and failure to yield right of way.
Ignacio-Casmiro was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.