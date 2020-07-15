A Norfolk man was arrested in connection with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault early Tuesday morning.
Norfolk police officers answered a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 200 block of South Pine Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.
The officers spoke with a woman who said she had been choked by her boyfriend, 40-year-old Travis Kubes. The woman said Kubes saw something on her cell phone that upset him, then grabbed her by the neck making it difficult for her to breathe and threatening to kill her, Reiman said.
Kubes fled before officers arrived, but he was later located and arrested. He was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.