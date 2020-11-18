A Norfolk man driving with a revoked license was arrested on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers following a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. recognized the vehicle as one owned by someone with a revoked driver’s license.
After the vehicle stopped and the driver exited, Bauer said officers recognized the driver as Christopher D. Luhr, 33, of Norfolk. Luhr was the registered owner of the vehicle.
The officer spoke to Luhr and confirmed that his license was revoked, Bauer said.
During this contact, the officer requested him to perform field sobriety maneuvers, but Luhr refused to cooperate and subsequently was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation, Bauer said.
Once at the Norfolk City Jail, Luhr submitted to a preliminary breath test and a chemical test of his breath. The results showed he was over the legal limit. He then also was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, third offense, Bauer said. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.