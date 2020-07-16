NDN Arrested action 2

A man with two active warrants was arrested after he tested positive for methamphetamine on Thursday.

Norfolk Police made contact with Matthew Schramm, 39, who is homeless, around 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Third Street, according to a media release. He was found to have two active Madison County arrest warrants on his record.

After he was taken into custody for his warrants, he tested positive for methamphetamine and officers recovered a folding mirror with a white powder residue from his backpack.

Schramm was additionally arrested for the possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

