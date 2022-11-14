Police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence in west Norfolk.
At 9:18 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with a woman who had injuries to her hands and face.
The woman told officers that she had been in an argument with 33-year-old Jacob Wright of Norfolk and that Wright had assaulted her. She alleged that Wright grabbed her by the back of the neck and pushed her head into a couch.
A short time later, she told police, Wright slapped her multiple times on the head and face with an open hand. Officers spoke to Wright about the incident, Bauer said, and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.