Police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence in west Norfolk.

At 9:18 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with a woman who had injuries to her hands and face.

The woman told officers that she had been in an argument with 33-year-old Jacob Wright of Norfolk and that Wright had assaulted her. She alleged that Wright grabbed her by the back of the neck and pushed her head into a couch.

A short time later, she told police, Wright slapped her multiple times on the head and face with an open hand. Officers spoke to Wright about the incident, Bauer said, and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grin…

Ward 4 race headed for a recount

Ward 4 race headed for a recount

While many parts of the country are still working to complete vote counts and determine election results from Tuesday, Nebraskans are returning to business as usual, having elected a new governor, as well as deciding on several other critical races and ballot issues.

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio services returned Saturday to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Moscow's forces livable after more than e…

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.