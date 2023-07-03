A man who’d been wanted on arrest warrants out of multiple counties was apprehended on Sunday and is now facing additional charges.
On Sunday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a Woodland Park residence, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The report was that a man was acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs.
The sheriff’s office made contact with Kyle Kirstine, 41, who also was known to have felony drug arrest warrants. Kirstine was detained after being found to be under the influence of illegal drugs, Unger said. He then was arrested on a Madison County warrant on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a Stanton County warrant for failing to appear in court on a felony drug charge and obstructing a police officer.
Kirstine also was arrested on suspicion of a new charge of possession of a controlled substance after suspected methamphetamine was located at the residence. He also was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace and prohibited acts for allegedly being under the influence of an illegal drug.